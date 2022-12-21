Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center among statewide grant awardees

Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center (SACAC) is among five organizations receiving grant funding from the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey says $180,000 in federal grant money via the Children’s Justice Act Grant is awarded to groups that improve the investigation, prosecution and judicial handling of child abuse and neglect in the state.

“All Arizona children deserve the opportunity to thrive in safe, stable and nurturing environments,” said Ducey. “I’m grateful for the organizations and individuals who work tirelessly day in and day out to strengthen families, protect our kids, and prevent child abuse and neglect throughout our state.”

The 2023 Children's Justice Act grant awardees are:



SACAC offers programs in family advocacy, mandatory reporting training, medical evaluations and more.