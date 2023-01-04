Southern Arizona Cat Rescue honors Hunter the cat through a new business venture

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona Cat Rescue (SACR) is saving lives, one paw at a time. This community non-profit has its sights set high for 2023 as they are looking to launch a new special space for furry friends right here in Southern Arizona.

It will be called Hunter’s Kitten Lounge, named after the owner's cat who passed away last summer from a chronic infection. Hunter was best known as Southern Arizona Cat Rescues’ mascot so this is their way of honoring him.

“Hunter was really really special. Hunter came to us as this tiny little thing and he ended up having so many surgeries in his first year of life— he wore a diaper 24/7 for 3 ½ years," Melissa Lesinsky, Director of Southern Arizona Cat Rescue.

This non-profit cat lounge will be set up like a living room where people can hangout, study and visit with the foster cats and maybe even adopt. Getting cats out of shelters and into forever homes is the goal.

“We’re hoping that we can save an additional 300 lives a year just by having this place open so it’ll be really great," said Lesinsky,

Southern Arizona Cat Rescue is currently looking at a space to open by the end of the year. They want to be near the University of Arizona to hopefully bring in students who may miss their pets as they are away for school.

The cat rescue hopes this unique lounge will start the conversation on cat diseases and help families know where to start– just like they once had to do with Hunter.

For more information on SACR's new project, visit their website.