Southern Arizona Alliance for Bilingual Education hosts Walk for the Fight Against Breast Cancer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona Alliance for Bilingual Education is hosting its Walk for the Fight Against Breast Cancer at Rudy Garcia Park.

The walk allows attendees to walk in honor of survivors, those currently battling breast cancer, and remember those who died from the disease. The walk is Sunday, Oct. 19, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Other activities include:

Opening and group warm‑up activities such as Zumba, yoga and other options.

Information and prevention stations.

A flower garden where you can donate and place a flower in memory of or in honor of survivors.

Opportunities to share stories and messages of hope (survivor ceremony).

Community gathering spaces with music and activities.

The event is open to all ages, but registration is required. Register online or at the park on Oct.19 starting at 7:30 a.m.