Southside students build prosthetic legs for developing countries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Desert View High School students are taking on a major project, with nine of them working to build prosthetic legs for developing countries.

“Everything started with the Harbor Freight Tools for School," Precision Manufacturing Teacher Cesar Gutierrez.

Gutierrez attended a Harbor Freight conference in Colorado where he found out his school could build prosthetics for developing countries.

No questions asked, Gutierrez got the principal on his phone and they hit the ground running.

“We have a total of nine students that are actually helping us out with the leg right now," Gutierrez said.

Desert View is only in charge of one part of the leg, the ankle and knee portion.

“There’s actually one more piece that attaches this connects to that will wrap around the person’s leg," Santion Rodriquez, Desert View Senior said.

Other high schools around the country work on the various parts and then it’s all pieced together. They say lot of work goes into building these prosthetic legs.

“We want to keep it simple in order for us to produce it," Lucy Pacheco, Desert View Senior said. "Especially since we are going to these developing countries that don’t really have a lot of resources it's important to keep it simple so that way, you’re able to produce as many as you can in the most efficient way."

The program had planned to go to Guatemala this past week to bring 50 prosthetic legs for amputees.

“This is like community service at its grandest age," Gutierrez said. "You’re not just helping your community, now you’re helping parts of the world and you’re helping people walk."

Unfortunately, due to political protests in Guatemala, the trip was canceled, but they still plan to go in the future. The students can’t wait!

“We’ve seen like all the parts we make and how those can help the shop, but I want to see how we are going to help other people," Rodriquez said.

The trip to Guatemala should get rescheduled as soon as possible where they will be able to successfully bring the prosthetic legs.