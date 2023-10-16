Davis-Monthan A-10 squadron sent to Middle East

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A squadron of A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base have been deployed to the Middle East along with a larger number of U.S. Air Force squadrons, according to the Chief of Public Affairs at DM.

The 354th fighter squadron, in addition to other A-10s, F-15s and F-16s, are intended to "support the United State’s increased force posture in the Middle East in addition to what we already had in the region," Chief of Public Affairs Captain Mickel McGann told KGUN 9.

"Our global presence ensures we have ready forces that can be called upon to strengthen this posture further if needed," said McGann. "These posture increases are intended to send a decisive signal of U.S. support for Israel, and serve as a deterrent to Iran, Hezbollah, and its proxies across the region."

More Israel-Hamas News:

