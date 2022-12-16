Southbound Oracle Road closed at Pusch View

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley Police Department is reporting an "extended closure" of the Southbound lanes of Oracle Road at Pusch View due to a serious vehicle crash.
Police are saying to find alternate routes and avoid the area.
KGUN 9 will have updates to this story as they become available.
View the latest traffic incidents on our website.
Traffic collision- All southbound lanes of Oracle at Pusch View are blocked due to a serious collision. Please use alternate routes. This will be an extended closure. pic.twitter.com/aGROhRhxfw— Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) December 16, 2022
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Youtube