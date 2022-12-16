Watch Now
Southbound Oracle Road closed at Pusch View

Police say to find alternate routes during this 'extended closure'
Southbound Oracle Road is closed near Pusch Ridge due to a wreck, according to Oro Valley Police.
Posted at 12:28 PM, Dec 16, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley Police Department is reporting an "extended closure" of the Southbound lanes of Oracle Road at Pusch View due to a serious vehicle crash.

Police are saying to find alternate routes and avoid the area.

KGUN 9 will have updates to this story as they become available.

