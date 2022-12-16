Southbound Oracle Road closed at Pusch View

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley Police Department is reporting an "extended closure" of the Southbound lanes of Oracle Road at Pusch View due to a serious vehicle crash.

Police are saying to find alternate routes and avoid the area.

