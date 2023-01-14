Watch Now
Southbound lanes of I-19 near Green Valley shut down due to fatal accident

Posted at 9:24 PM, Jan 13, 2023
GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southbound lanes of I-19 near Green Valley are shut down due to a fatal accident.

A two-vehicle crash happened on Friday at 6:20 p.m.

DPS said the crash involved a wrong-way driver.

All traffic must exit at Continental and then drivers can re-enter the interstate at Canoa Ranch Road using the frontage road.

There is no estimated time on when the interstate will reopen.

