Southbound lanes of I-19 near Green Valley shut down due to fatal accident

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southbound lanes of I-19 near Green Valley are shut down due to a fatal accident.
A two-vehicle crash happened on Friday at 6:20 p.m.
DPS said the crash involved a wrong-way driver.
All traffic must exit at Continental and then drivers can re-enter the interstate at Canoa Ranch Road using the frontage road.
There is no estimated time on when the interstate will reopen.
