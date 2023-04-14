South Tucson Police investigates hit and run on 6th Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The South Tucson Police responded to reports of a hit and run involving a pedestrian near 29th Street.

The incident occurred on April 13 around 7:15 p.m. on 27th Street and 6th Avenue.

According to STP, the man was hit while he was on the roadway and the car was going south on 6th Avenue.

It is unknown whether or not the man was on a crosswalk.

The car fled from the scene and is described as a dark green-colored SUV, possibly a 2001-2005 Toyota Sequoia.

Officers say the man was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim is not being identified pending next of kin notification.

Investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information contact 911 or 88-CRIME.