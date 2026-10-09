South Tucson launches Co-Responder program to address homelessness, addiction

A new program in South Tucson is bringing law enforcement and mental health professionals together to help people experiencing homelessness and substance use disorders.

The City of South Tucson and Pima County have launched the RISE Co-Responder Program, which pairs police officers with mental health specialists to respond to calls for service involving people in crisis.

Program leaders say the initiative is focused on reducing homelessness and helping individuals struggling with fentanyl addiction. Teams will work in the field and through local courts to connect people with treatment options, housing assistance and recovery resources.

City officials say the goal is to help people get off the streets and access needed services while allowing police officers to focus on public safety responsibilities.

The RISE program is funded through opioid settlement dollars.

