South Tucson is first AZ city to issue ceasefire resolution in Israel-Hamas war

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As fighting continues in the Israel-Hamas war, leaders in South Tucson are urging for a pause.

The South Tucson City Council became the first Arizona city to issue a ceasefire declaration for the war in Gaza, passing the resolution at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

As the meeting drew near, protesters gathered outside South Tucson’s administration building, waiting for the city council to vote on the proposed resolution. The group waved signs and chanted while a few people spoke, such as Firoz Aziz, who represents the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

“Palestine must be free. Palestine will be free,” said Aziz. “We’re here to see a ceasefire resolution passed in South Tucson. Now is the time”

Protestors then moved from outside the building into the meeting, where they made their voices heard.

“Our own elected officials have been turning a blind eye and a deaf ear to our pleas to stop sending U.S. bombs to slaughter civilians,” said Mark Mayer, who spoke at the council meeting.

The council ended up passing the resolution, with five councilors voting in favor and two councilors abstaining. Loud cheers erupted as the vote tallies were counted.

The resolution calls for federal support for House Resolution 786, which calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. This legislation was introduced by Missouri Rep. Cori Bush last October.

But not all in attendance supported the ceasefire declaration. Tucson attorney Douglas Levy was one of the audience members who spoke out in opposition. In an interview with KGUN 9, Levy shared why he thought the resolution was misguided.

“These kinds of resolutions are not based on fact,” Levy said. “But really are based on a fictionalized version of what age-old gripes are just divisive and unhealthy for our community.”

Councilor Brian Flagg explained why this is relevant to South Tucson in light of the city’s financial problems.

“Tonight is the first step towards changing where the resources are going so that places like our barrio get served,” he told the crowd.

