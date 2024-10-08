South Tucson charts new path to 'Nirvana' with dispensary opening

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. — Sometimes, the path to Nirvana comes in the unlikeliest form.

The Nirvana Cannabis Dispensary, which opened this summer, has quickly become a hub for residents and visitors, attracting hundreds of customers daily.

Located at South Sixth Avenue and 32nd Street, it is South Tucson’s first and only dispensary, marking a new chapter in the city’s economic development.

“We need revenue in our city; we need economic development, and that’s why we wanted Nirvana to come to South Tucson,” said South Tucson City Councilman Brian Flagg.

The dispensary, the eighth location for the Phoenix-based dispensary chain, has created about 20 jobs so far.

General Manager of Nirvana South Tucson, Kassandra Ruiz, said the company is still hiring, encouraging local residents to apply. “We are staffing, and we take applications right now,” Ruiz said with a smile.

The establishment has become a popular destination, with Ruiz saying that a few hundred people visit the store daily.

The opening surge in business hasn't just boosted sales, but also started to foster a sense of community among locals.

“It’s something really exciting for us. We see a lot of family visits,” Ruiz said.

Residents have also noticed the positive influence the dispensary has had on the area.

Alan Gluth, a South Tucson local, shared that the business has brought people of all backgrounds closer. “It’s brought the neighborhood together,” he said.

The store’s hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. While official sales and revenue figures are not yet available, the dispensary is already planning to expand with a second location near Benson Highway and Park Avenue.