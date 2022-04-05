Source: Huckelberry retired last July, before bike accident

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Supervisors meeting Tuesday April 5th includes formally accepting the resignation of long-time Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry and considering his replacement.

Now, it has come to light that Huckelberry officially retired in July, long before the October bike accident that prompted him to announce he would stop serving as Administrator.

Huckleberry used a provision in the state government retirement system, which Pima County participates in, that allows someone to formally retire, and collect a state pension, but continue to work as a contractor.

The rules require the retired employee to work reduced hours for a year.

KGUN 9 independently confirmed Huckelberry’s earlier retirement, and his continued work as with the official status of a contractor.

A story in the Tucson Sentinel revealed Huckelberry’s action. It goes on to say most of the county Supervisors were unaware Huckelberry had officially retired long before his accident and before his statement Friday saying he would retire as Pima County Administrator.

