Soup van stolen from Holy Trinity Church found totaled and vandalized

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Most Holy Trinity Church's soup van is now totaled after someone stole it from the property and vandalized it.

Maintenance at the church noticed the soup van went missing around Saturday, Aug. 20. The church uses this van every fall to pass out food to people who are experiencing homelessness in the community.

"I just felt really bad that people would take something like that, that's really serving the most needy in our community," Pastor Tom Tureman expressed. "And just trash it, just like that, and miss-use it, and run off with it like that."

Authorities ultimately discovered the van vandalized and totaled.

"You know, we wanted people to know that this had happened," Pastor Tureman shared. "You know we are determined to do whatever we can."

He says his church is determined to continue to work to help the homeless in their community.

The van is estimated to cost around $20,000.

"I'd like to hear what the folks have to say and how they would approach that, and we'll make that determination," Pastor Tureman said. "You know nothing holds us down. We just keep going. We'll find other ways to take care of people."