Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Sound on: The party has returned to Phoenix Open

items.[0].image.alt
Darryl Webb/AP
Fans circle the ninth hole as groups make their way up the fairway during the Phoenix Open golf tournament Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Phoenix Open Golf
Posted at 2:10 PM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 16:10:41-05

The curtain has dropped again at The Greatest Show on Grass after a one-year hiatus. The Phoenix Open, the rowdiest stop on the PGA Tour, opened the gates and fans couldn't wait to rush in.

Phoenix Open Golf
Golf fans are shown during the second round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament Friday, Feb, 11, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

The tournament is at full capacity, drawing more than 100,000 fans daily after being limited to 5,000 a day during the pandemic a year ago.

TPC Scottsdale's par-3 16th hole is again the shouting heart of the party, with more than 20,000 fans creating a buzz more like a football game than a golf tournament.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!