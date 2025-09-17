Sonoran Restaurant Week brings boost in business to local economy

Tucson Foodie’s Sonoran Restaurant Week wrapped up this week with over 100 local restaurants offering special deals on meals.

It went on from September 5-14.

The Cork, known for its seafood and steak, is one of the restaurants that saw a cover count increase from about 50 to 100 people every night, according to the owner Glenn Murphy.

“I’ve been in the restaurant industry for 50 years, and it’s probably one of the best local promotions I’ve ever seen or come across," said Murphy.

Sonoran Restaurant Week gives guests the opportunity to try new restaurants and dishes or enjoy their favorite spots at a discounted price.

It also benefits restaurant owners because they say September is a slow month for business.

"A lot of restaurants go dark in this time of the year, because it's so bad in business. You know school's back, and everyone's sort of getting back into the groove after summer," Murphy described. "So without Sonoran Restaurant Week in September, we would've had a horrible month."

Murphy says the sales at his other location, UnCork'd, nearly quadrupled during the promotion as well, and it's only been open for eight months.

"We were packed and turning people away every night of the week, strictly due to restaurant week," Murphy said.

