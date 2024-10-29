Sonoran Attorney General confirms arrests made in killing of US citizen in Mexico

In the video player: Family of fallen marine speaks out, calling for answers and justice

The Attorney General of the Mexican state of Sonora confirmed in front of news cameras that arrests have been made in the murder of Nicholas Quets, 31, an Empire High School graduate and former Marine on Friday, Oct. 18 while he was driving through Mexico to Rocky Point.

Below is a translated version of statements given by AG Gustavo Salas:

"We have pending judicial orders related to the murder of the American Citizen who was deprived of his liberty last Saturday. The matter from the point of view of the criminal investigation has been clarified. We know what happened and who is responsible {unintelligible} and we have orders for their capture. To that end, for captures were made. In some places we had information. In others we found people who were inside with arms, drugs and cash and we anticipated something that would lead us to more information. One of them had already been arrested in September for having in his possession more than 6-million pesos. He was charged but a federal judge decided not to prosecute and set him free. We found him today in these circumstances.



{unintelligible question and answer}



The other subject we have in connection to the incident and in the course of action we found radios, phones and we're in the discovery phase of analyzing what was found. Additionally, the security team with the help of the Mexican Army identified a vehicle with the same characteristics as the vehicle we have in the videos that participated in the murder of the American Citizen.



The drivers resisted arrest with fire power. Were pursued and locked themselves in a security box. They kept firing and then were neutralized through the efforts of the authorities.



These two subjects were identified as part of the group who attacked the American Citizen."

KGUN 9's Blake Phillips spoke with the Quets family and obtained the following statement from Phill Sweet, brother-in-law to Nicholas Quets:

"We trust the FBI to reach out with real information. We know they are working tirelessly with Mexican authorities.



Additionally, I’ll say this:



It has been 10 days since the murder of Nicholas Quets and we have yet to hear from either of our US Senators, the governor, or the current administration. Outside of Congressman Ciscomani’s office and personally speaking with Senator Vance, we have heard from zero elected officials.”

KGUN 9 will continue to follow this story as it develops.