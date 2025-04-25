Some Tucsonans say rate drop isn’t enough as summer heat raises energy bills

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power customers may have seen a slight break on their bills this month, but with triple-digit temperatures arriving early, some residents say the relief isn’t enough.

TEP began lowering residential rates on April 1, saving the average customer just over four dollars a month. The reduction stems from a drop in fuel and power costs, which allowed state regulators to approve a smaller energy surcharge.

Still, for residents like Judy Anna, the savings offer little comfort.

“I’m retired, and I have a fixed income,” Anna said. “I don’t have a lot of ways to pay that much more for utilities.”

TEP says typical customers could save up to six dollars a month during peak usage, though actual savings depend on individual energy use. With air conditioners already humming in April, some customers say they’ve seen their bills climb, even with the cut.

“Quite a bit of increase already,” Robert Wallace said. “I think they could’ve done more. I don’t know exactly how they could’ve done more, but they should’ve done more with that because that’s nothing compared to what it should be.”

The utility company recommends customers use energy-efficient settings and off-peak usage to help keep bills down during the summer.