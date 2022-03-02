Social services job fair set for Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Job seekers can look for work in the social services field at a Tuesday, March 8 job fair.
The Social Services Job Fair goes from 1 to 4 p.m. that day at the Emily Nottingham Conference Center/Sentinel Building at 320 N. Commerce Park Loop.
Masks will be required and available at the fair.
Pima County One-Stop, the City of Tucson, Arizona Work and Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness are partnering for the event.
