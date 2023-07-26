Social media safety for parents ahead of back to school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It may be a yearly tradition for some households to capture that milestone memory but more families have started to use those chalkboard signs that often include the child’s name, school, grade level and teacher. Putting that info on social media could put the family and child at risk.

The Tucson Police Department wants parents to know it’s OK to capture the moment, but be cautious of where and who you are sharing these personal photos with.

“Parents really need to sit down and have that conversation with their kids about the dangers of social media and to be careful what they're posting and where they're posting, especially in front of a school," said Officer Frank Magos, Tucson Police Department. "Also just keep in mind, we see that a lot with bumper stickers. People are advertising quite a bit about their personal lives just by looking at their bumper stickers as well."

Turning social media accounts “on private”, not tagging your location, and not tagging your child or other people’s children in the photo are ways you can safely share your child’s first day with those you love.

Why be so cautious? Scammers or predators could use the information to commit identity theft or earn your child’s trust, so this is something to keep top of mind as kids return to the classroom next week.