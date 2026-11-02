Social media post concerning Pueblo High School under investigation, Tucson officials say threat not credible

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A social media post concerning Pueblo High School is under investigation, according to the Tucson Unified School District.

Tucson Unified School District said it learned about the post this morning and notified Tucson Police.

TUSD school safety is also on campus investigating.

District officials said there is no reason at this time to believe the threat is credible.

Additional safety resources are on campus as a precaution.

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