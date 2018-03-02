Soccer team raises money for attempted murder victim

TUCSON, Ariz. - One local soccer team is raising money to support a fellow teammate.

The Empire High School boy's soccer team is raising money for Nando Enriquez by hosting a car wash on Saturday.

Nando's father is being charged with killing his wife and daughter and attempting to kill Nando.

If you'd like to help, the car wash is in Rita Ranch at the O'Riley Auto Parts. That's at 10180 East Rita Road #100 Tucson, AZ 85747. It will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

If you aren't able to make the car wash, but you still want to donate to Nando, you can donate money through Tucson Baptist Church by clicking here.