Police records recount gruesome details of Vail double homicide

VAIL, Ariz. - New details in the double homicide in Vail where 44- year- old Hernando Enriquez is accused of killing his wife, daughter and attempting to kill his son.



Records obtained by KGUN 9 show when authorities went into the Vail home.

Pima County Sheriffs Department found the bodies of wife, 43-year-old Sandra Enriquez, and daughter, 15-year-old Isabelle Enriquez in the bathtub with cuts on their necks and stomachs.

The 17-year-old son showed up to the home after their deaths. Records show his dad tried to kill him - first hitting him with a hammer.

The son said, his father told him "he wanted to kill him because he was depressed."

The father and son began fighting and the father put the son in a headlock and tried to stab him with a knife.

The son says, his father said, "It's not worth it anymore. Let me take both of us away. I've already taken your mom and sister away."

The son was able to escape and ran to a neighbors house.

The neighbor, James Talbot says, "the kid was all full of blood, screaming, saying somebody is trying to kill me, it's my dad."

The suspect was later found in the backyard in a ditch.

Documents say he had a large amount of blood covering his face, an open cut on his neck and knife slash marks on his chest.

Police records indicate that once in handcuffs - the man in a calm and quiet manner said: "please kill me, shoot me."

FULL DETAIL INCIDENT REPORT: