Snow falls on the 2023 Cologuard Classic tournament

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thick patches of soft snow covered the Omni Tucson National golf course as the 2023 Cologuard Classic continued through Thursday. The patches began to melt throughout the day, but that didn't stop the golfers from warming up and playing the tournament.

Dozens of professional and amateur golfers came together to play golf and raise awareness for colon cancer.

"My husband was worried it was going to be canceled," Ashleigh Malanga said.

Her husband is playing in the tournament and she said it means a lot to him to participate. The tournament schedule was modified and began later in the day, giving the snow a chance to melt on the green.

"But it went from 18 holes to 9 holes," she said. "He's super grateful for the experience."

Malanga's family came to support her husband.

"It's an experience that he'll be able to take for the rest of his life and pass on to his daughter," Rick Sanchez, Malanga's father-in-law, said. "We're just grateful that we can be here and that my husband can experience this and grateful we can be doing this together."

The tournament will continue through March 5.

