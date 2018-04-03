Smokey the Bear to appear at Madera Canyon event

Phil Villarreal
6:16 AM, Apr 3, 2018

Smokey the Bear will teach kids about forest fire prevention at a Madera Canyon event this weekend.

Fees will be waived for the "Kids in the Canyon" event, which goes from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. After the event, recreation, picnic and hiking will remain free for the rest of the day.

Guided trail walks, nature arts and crafts, natural history exhibits and giveaways will all take place.

