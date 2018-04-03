Smoker ignites fire at Goodwill store

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Fire crews put out a blaze at a Goodwill store that was caused by a smoker.

Crews were at the scene at 5:01 a.m. and had it under control within 27 minutes.

The blaze was in the 400 block of West River. Eleven units with 26 firefighters found the building filled with smoke to the point of zero visibility.

A ladder crew cut off utilities and opened roll-up doors to vent out the building. Smoking materials outside the building started the blaze near the back of the building.