Smoke rising from Picacho Peak State Park? It's intentional

Don't be alarmed if you see smoke rising from Picacho Peak State Park this Thursday, April 9.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, crews will be conducting a one-day pile burn operation on approximately 25 acres on the southwest side of the park.

Burns will start in the morning and will take a few hours to complete, the news release said.

Smoke from the project may be visible from "the nearby RV park, Eloy residents, and park visitors," the news release said.

Smoke will also be visible to drivers along Interstate 10.

Motorists should proceed with caution, the news release said.

The park will remain open to visitors during the project work.