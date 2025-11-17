Smoke from Mt. Lemmon? Just prescribed burns, says U.S. Forest Service

If you see smoke coming from the top of Mt. Lemmon today, that is just the result of prescribed burns, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The U.S. Forest Service, Santa Catalina Ranger District posted on social media Monday that crews will be burning about five acres at the top of Mt. Lemmon. Test ignitions this morning "proved favorable," the post said.

"Crews will continue ignitions as long as the area remains within the prescription," the post said.

The post said that, with the additional moisture expected throughout the week, firefighters will look to burn high-priority piles in the Willow Canyon area next.

Trails and roadways will remain open during operations, but visitors are asked to avoid the area, the post said.

"Watch for warning signs along roads near all prescribed fire areas before and during burns," the post warned.