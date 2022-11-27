Small Business Saturday benefits downtown Tucson businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It was a beautiful day on Saturday in Downtown Tucson. It wasn’t too cold and the sun was shining.

It was the perfect day to go shopping and support local businesses.

Chicago Music Store was getting ready for all of their holiday customers. It’s their busiest time of the year and they were offering discounts on most of their instruments.

Their manager Jon Soto said this past year they have been affected by inflation and supply chain issues, so they prepared by ordering ahead of time.

“Prices did go up on instruments a little bit but we still keep it pretty affordable,” Soto said.

He said Small Business Saturday helped out their business and said it is important to support small businesses.

“We feel like we do a lot for the community and we just try to make sure to be here for everyone and show everybody that care that a lot of corporate businesses wouldn’t show.”

Chic Boutique and Spa was also partaking in Small Business Saturday. Their director Sophia St. John said they are a collection of 10 businesses ranging from clothes stores to spas.

On Saturday they were offering an 3 clothes items for $40. She said the clothes usually range from $50 to $150 but they were offering the discount for Small Business Saturday.

She owns Peanut’s Clawset. Well technically she said her dog Peanut owns it.

It’s a store for pets that sells clothes and accessories for all pets ranging from dogs to cats to horses.

“And they all want them in matching outfits, it’s the time of year people do custom orders,” St. John said about her customers.

She said Small Business Saturday helps businesses in Downtown Tucson like hers get some exposure.

“We don’t have a ton of downtown retail shops so when people bring attention it it’s great!” she said.

Pueblo Vida Brewing was also taking part in Small Business Saturday.

Their owner Linette Antillon said they source their ingredients locally.

“We actually get a lot of our grain, which is Sonoran white wheat from a farm that grows it locally in Marana,” Antillon said.

She said she has some loyal customers who refers people they know to her business and said it’s important to support local businesses in Tucson.

“We have a lot of amazing customers that constantly refer us to their friends and that’s kind of how we’ve grown….kind of word of mouth. It’s a very easy way to support a local business,” she said.

