Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Slain Phoenix-area deputy honored at funeral

A Maricopa County sheriff’s deputy who died after being beaten by a suspect is being remembered as man who lived his dream to protect and serve.
Posted at 1:11 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 16:11:28-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A Maricopa County sheriff’s deputy who died after being beaten by a suspect is being remembered as man who lived his dream to protect and serve.

Mourners and fellow law enforcement officers packed a church Tuesday in the Phoenix suburb of Avondale to honor Deputy Juan “Johnny” Ruiz. Only with the sheriff’s office for three years, the 45-year-old Ruiz was an older recruit. But his family recalled how excited he was to join the sheriff's training academy.

Authorities say Ruiz was attacked and left unconscious Oct. 9 while processing a suspect at a sheriff's substation. He died two days later. His family decided to donate his organs.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix at 11AM on KGUN 9 starting November 2nd!

COMING SOON!