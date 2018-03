MESCAL, Ariz. - A skunk that fought with dogs in Mescal tested positive for rabies.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, a skunk entered a backyard to battle two dogs, spraying one and biting the other repeatedly March 16.

The skunk tested positive for rabies at the state lab.

Neither dog had been vaccinated, and both were placed under quarantine.

Officials recommend vaccinating animals.