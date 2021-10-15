Watch
Sinkhole shuts down Country Club near Kleindale Friday

A sinkhole shut down Country Club Road from Fort Lowell to Kleindale Roads Friday.
Posted at 1:43 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 16:46:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A sinkhole shut down Country Club Road from Fort Lowell to Kleindale Roads Friday.

A Sun Tran bus wheel was caught in the hole. No one was injured.

According to the Tucson Department of Transportation, repair crews were sent to the scene.

Police did not give an expected time for the road to reopen.

