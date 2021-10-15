Sinkhole shuts down Country Club near Kleindale Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A sinkhole shut down Country Club Road from Fort Lowell to Kleindale Roads Friday.

Travel on N. Country Club Rd. is completely shutdown from E. Ft. Lowell Rd. north to E. Kleindale.



Officers have the road shutdown due to a sinkhole in the roadway. Thankfully, no one was injured when the rear tire of this bus fell in. pic.twitter.com/XzlMyynIbG — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) October 15, 2021

A Sun Tran bus wheel was caught in the hole. No one was injured.

According to the Tucson Department of Transportation, repair crews were sent to the scene.

Police did not give an expected time for the road to reopen.

