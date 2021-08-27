Single-vehicle serious injury wreck shuts down River near Alvernon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A single-vehicle wreck shut down River Road west of Alvernon Way Friday.
A woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, traffic was blocked during the investigation.
Fort Lowell and Country Club worked as alternates.
