Single-vehicle serious injury wreck shuts down River near Alvernon

A single-vehicle wreck shut down River Road west of Alvernon Way Friday.
Posted at 2:31 PM, Aug 27, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A single-vehicle wreck shut down River Road west of Alvernon Way Friday.

A woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, traffic was blocked during the investigation.

Fort Lowell and Country Club worked as alternates.

