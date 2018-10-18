Single-vehicle crash leaves 3 dead, 2 injured

7:09 AM, Oct 18, 2018

Two men and a woman are dead following a single-vehicle crash in northwest Phoenix and that two other adults who also were in the vehicle are hospitalized in critical condition.  

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Two men and a woman are dead following a single-vehicle crash in northwest Phoenix and that two other adults who also were in the vehicle are hospitalized in critical condition.
    

Police and fire officials say the westbound vehicle went off Bell Road near Interstate 17 and hit a light pole early Thursday morning.
    
No identities were released and a Police Department spokesman says circumstances of the wreck remain under investigation.
 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top