Single-vehicle crash leaves 3 dead, 2 injured

Two men and a woman are dead following a single-vehicle crash in northwest Phoenix and that two other adults who also were in the vehicle are hospitalized in critical condition.
Police and fire officials say the westbound vehicle went off Bell Road near Interstate 17 and hit a light pole early Thursday morning.
No identities were released and a Police Department spokesman says circumstances of the wreck remain under investigation.