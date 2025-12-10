Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Single-seat personal plane experiences landing gear issues at Ryan Airfield

RyanAirfield2.jpg
KGUN 9
RyanAirfield2.jpg
Posted
and last updated

A single-seat personal plane was towed off the runway at Ryan Airfield after experiencing landing gear issues.

According to Drexel Heights Fire District, crews were dispatched to the airfield at around 9:50 a.m.

When they got to the scene, they found a small aircraft with a single occupant walking around outside of the craft.

To Drexel Heights crews, the aircraft appeared to have an issue with landing, which damaged the propeller.

No other damage to the aircraft was observed.

No injuries were reported.

Drexel Heights Fire secured the aircraft and turned the scene over to Ryan Airfield personnel.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism