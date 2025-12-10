Single-seat personal plane experiences landing gear issues at Ryan Airfield

A single-seat personal plane was towed off the runway at Ryan Airfield after experiencing landing gear issues.

According to Drexel Heights Fire District, crews were dispatched to the airfield at around 9:50 a.m.

When they got to the scene, they found a small aircraft with a single occupant walking around outside of the craft.

To Drexel Heights crews, the aircraft appeared to have an issue with landing, which damaged the propeller.

No other damage to the aircraft was observed.

No injuries were reported.

Drexel Heights Fire secured the aircraft and turned the scene over to Ryan Airfield personnel.