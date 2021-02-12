Menu

Sinema rep: Senator won't back $15 minimum wage as part of stimulus package

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema is urging no pay raises for members of Congress for this year.
Posted at 12:16 PM, Feb 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-12 14:16:01-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has expressed her lack of support for including a $15 hourly minimum wage in the coronavirus relief package.

A Sinema spokesperson confirmed a report in Politico in which Sinema declined to support the aspect of the plan.

The spokesperson also reconfirmed a statement previously released to another news source:

“Kyrsten is working to ensure a next relief bill is laser-focused on addressing Arizona's immediate needs and believes all proposals not related to those immediate needs — like the minimum wage increase — must be excluded from the package."

The stimulus plan in its current form would send $1,400 payments to those making $75,000 a year or less.

