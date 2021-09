TUCSON, Ariz. — A vulnerable Arizona City woman has gone missing.

Linda Jump, 73, was last seen driving in the area of West Madero drive in Arizona City. She was driving a red 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup with the Arizona license plate AGV6278.

She is 5-3, 130 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes, it is unknown what types of clothes she was wearing.

Those with information should call 911.