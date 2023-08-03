Silver alert: DPS looking for woman last seen in Tubac

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office has put out a silver alert for 70-year- old Deborah Beth Geeseman. She is a white female, 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes.

Geeseman was last seen in the area of Calle del Ensueno in Tubac on July 29 at 10 a.m. Her clothing description is unknown. Deborah suffers from a medical condition which may cause her to be confused and easily lost. For more information contact the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.