SILVER ALERT: Deputies look for missing Arizona City Man

Pinal County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an Arizona City man who has gone missing.
Posted at 10:22 AM, May 27, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pinal County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an Arizona City man who has gone missing.

According to an Arizona Department of Public Safety Silver Alert, 61-year-old John Astemborski was last seen at 3:15 a.m. Friday near Battaglia Drive and Henness Road in Arizona City.

He is 6-1 and 220 pounds ad has green eyes and grey hair.

Those with information should call (520) 252-3412.

