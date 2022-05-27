SILVER ALERT: Deputies look for missing Arizona City Man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pinal County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an Arizona City man who has gone missing.
According to an Arizona Department of Public Safety Silver Alert, 61-year-old John Astemborski was last seen at 3:15 a.m. Friday near Battaglia Drive and Henness Road in Arizona City.
He is 6-1 and 220 pounds ad has green eyes and grey hair.
Those with information should call (520) 252-3412.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.