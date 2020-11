TUCSON, Ariz. — A vulnerable Eloy man has gone missing.

Eduardo Narvaez, 89, was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 18 in the 400 block of west 3rd Place in Eloy. He was driving a blue 2013 Toyota Corolla with Arizona license plate BDS4820.

He is 5-5, 150 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a bright orange thermal shirt and blue jeans.

Those with information should call 911.