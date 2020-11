TUCSON, Ariz. — A vulnerable San Manuel man is missing.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Denton Gale Randall was last seen at 3 p.m. Wednesday. DPS has issued a Silver Alert. Pinal County Sheriff's deputies are looking for Randall.

The 77-year-old man is 5-8 and 180 pounds and was last seen driving a 2008 white Toyota Tacoma pickup with license number HKY80. Randall takes blood pressure medication. He has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Those with information should call 911.