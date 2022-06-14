Silver Alert: 66-year-old man missing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety (ADPS) has issued a silver alert late Tuesday afternoon.

ADPS officials confirm Robert Allen Coody, 66, was last seen at 636 N. Main Street Cottonwood, Ariz. 86326, saying he was leaving work in the late afternoon.

However, authorities don't know which direction Coody was headed in.

According to the ADPS, he suffers from a cognitive disability.

The department has reason to believe Coody is driving a red 1985 Jeep 2D with a black hard top and yellow fog lights on the front bumper.

Per the ADPS website, he is white, 5'8", 222 pounds and has white hair with blue eyes.

If anyone sees him, please call the Cottonwood Police Department at (928) 634-4246.