Signs go up prohibiting immigration enforcement staging areas on county property

Around 200 signs prohibiting ICE from using Pima County properties as staging areas, processing locations or operation bases have been going up at county parks, trailheads and in parking lots for county buildings.

The resolution to post these signs was approved in February, but there was a delay in getting the metal forms until earlier this month, according to a county spokesperson.

The county did install several that they had on hand in April, the spokesperson said.

The sign's exact wording states: "This property is owned and controlled by Pima County. It may not be used for civil immigration enforcement as a staging area, processing location, or operations base."