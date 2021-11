TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUIN) — Tucson Parks and Rec is getting ready for the holidays starting Monday, November 15th.

The organization is opening up registration to get a call from Santa if you have a child between the ages 4 and 8 years old.

Children will not only be able to talk to Santa but can also listen to his elves work to to get the toys ready for the busy day.

Calls will be made between December 7th, 8th and 9th.