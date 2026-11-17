SIERRA VISTA, AZ — Two people are dead after a crash on Monday morning along Charleston Road in Sierra Vista.

Sierra Vista Police Department says the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Charleston near the Guilio Cesare Avenue intersection.

Investigators say, according to preliminary information, a sedan was exiting the Motor Vehicle Division parking lot and tried to make a left turn when the driver failed to yield to an oncoming pickup truck.

The driver of the sedan and his passenger, 76-year-old Richard Carmen and 80-year-old Lawrence Nafstad, were taken to hospitals, but both died as a result of their injuries, police say.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact 520-452-7500.

The crash remains under investigation.