Sulphur Springs Valley Electric allots $8M for members to avoid increased bills

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative (SSVEC) is going all in to help their members avoid another increase to their electric bills.

SSVEC CEO Jason Bowling reveals he and his staff anticipate another increase to member bills later this year. In an effort to avoid increasing bills, they asked their board to transfer $8,018,026 to the fuel bank.

Having a surplus in the fuel bank allows members to receive a credit towards their bill, but when their is a deficit members will have to pay an adjuster charge. Currently, members have the adjuster charge on their bill due to the national increase in the price of natural gas.

The more than $8 million was originally budgeted for up-keep and maintenance needed for crews, trucks and offices.

Bowling says despite moving the money, he is confident they can still provide the necessary maintenance while helping their members.

"Our projections were it would have doubled," Bowling said. "It’s not okay to increase our member’s bills like that. The decision then was lets take everything we’ve got to throw at it so that we can protect our members from further increases and costs.”

He isn't sure exactly when the reductions will be seen on member bills but said they will notify members when they know more.