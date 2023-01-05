Sierra Vista Unified School District Governing Board swears in new members

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Unified School District Governing Board welcomed two new board members Wednesday night.

Kale Kiyabu and Donald Lee are the newest members inducted and Hollie Sheriff is returning to the board after the recent election. Cochise County Superintendent of Schools, Jacqui Clay, swore in all three at Wednesday night's organizational meeting.

Board president Yulonda Boutte was nominated and unanimously voted as the board president. She was nominated and voted in a president for a second consecutive term. A board member serves as president for two years, which will have Boutte in the seat through 2024.

"I will do my best to be the best board president," Boutte said to her fellow board members after the vote Wednesday night. "My goal is the work collaboratively to make this district even better. It's a great district."

Sheriff was unanimously voted to be the vice president for the next two years.