Search for man in domestic incident prompts Sierra Vista school lockdown

SIERRA VISTA, AZ — A school was locked down Monday afternoon as Sierra Vista police launched a search for a man involved in a reported domestic incident in a nearby neighborhood.

The Sierra Vista Police Department said the reported incident occurred in the 3300 block of Black Hawk Drive, near Huachuca Mountain Neighborhood School (3228 St. Andrews Drive).

According to police, Nicholas Maldonado was sought in a domestic violence incident involving a child. He was last seen heading towards the school on foot, prompting the school to be placed on lockdown.

Maldonado faces charges of aggravated assault, police said. Anyone who sees him or has information on the incident is asked to call 520-803-3555.

Police are urging the public to avoid the area.