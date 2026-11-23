SIERRA VISTA, AZ — The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a suspect in a stabbing that left a victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, at about 9:15 p.m., the Sierra Vista Police Department responded to the 300 block of Fry Boulevard for a report of a stabbing. During the investigation, officers learned that the suspect had fled to a residence, where he was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

The victim was flown to a Tucson hospital with life-threatening injuries but is currently stable.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Cochise County Jail on three counts of aggravated assault, including assault using a deadly weapon, and failure to appear on a prior charge.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Phaydra Sperle Garcia at (520) 452-7500.