Man suspected in domestic violence incident arrested after Sierra Vista standoff

SIERRA VISTA, AZ — A man accused in a domestic violence incident was arrested after a standoff with law enforcement at a Sierra Vista apartment complex Saturday.

Sierra Vista police said officers were called to the 90 block of Kings Way at around 7:45 a.m. in response to a reported domestic violence incident. According to police, the person calling 911 “reported that they could hear screaming from inside an apartment.”

Responding officers arrived and confirmed hearing screaming from an apartment unit.

Officers contacted a female inside and got her to safety, but the man inside the unit barricaded himself and refused to leave.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

With the man holed up in the apartment, the Regional SWAT Team and negotiators were summoned to the scene.

SVPD officials stated: “Using less lethal tactics, the male subject was taken into custody. He received non-life-threatening injuries and was medically cleared for incarceration.”

The man, who was not identified, was booked into Cochise County Jail on multiple charges, including domestic violence, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping, preventing the use of 911 in an emergency, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and two failure to appear warrants.