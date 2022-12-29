"Kennel cough" outbreak at Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is closing off access to its main dog viewing room due to a "kennel cough" outbreak.

Public Information Officer Judy Jones tells KGUN 9 the center is also putting dog adoptions and walking on hold for about two weeks.

She says these closures will remain in place until the staff is sure all cases of "kennel cough" are contained.

“While cases of kennel cough are typically no worse than a common cold, it’s important that we limit exposure to keep our dogs healthy and get them ready for adoptions again as soon as we can,” Animal Control Supervisor Arleen Garcia shared.

According to the American Kennel Club, "kennel cough" is officially known as canine infectious tracheobronchitis.

Dogs may experience the following symptoms:



a strong cough, often with a “honking” sound – this is the most obvious symptom

runny nose

sneezing

lethargy

loss of appetite

low fever

Jones says the symptoms usually are mild, and infected dogs are no longer contagious after about ten days.

“We ask that owners hold off on turning in any dogs into the shelter for the next two weeks to help conserve kennel space while large dog adoptions are suspended," added Garcia.

The shelter's cat and small dog rooms are still open, Jones clarified. Large dog adoptions are also suspended.

For more information, please call the center at (520) 459-4151.